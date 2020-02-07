Amazon and Hello Sunshine's 'Daisy Jones and the Six' Finds Male Lead (Exclusive)

Sam Claflin will star opposite Riley Keough in the musical drama based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel.

Amazon's rock-music drama Daisy Jones and the Six has found its male lead.

Sam Claflin (The Hunger Games franchise, Me Before You) will star opposite Riley Keough in the series, which chronicles the rise and fall of a renowned (fictional) 1970s rock band. Amazon Studios, Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Circle of Confusion are producing the 12-episode show, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same title.

Claflin's character, Billy Dunne, is the band's charismatic frontman. His increasingly complicated feelings for bandmate and songwriting partner Daisy (Keough) threaten to upend every facet of his life.

Will Graham (The Man in the High Castle, Mozart in the Jungle) will serve as showrunner and executive produces with Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, Brad Mendelsohn for Circle of Confusion, director Niki Caro and creators Scott Neustadter and Michael Weber. Author Reid is a producer.

Claflin played Finnick Odair in the Hunger Games films. He recently wrapped feature Every Breath You Take opposite Casey Affleck and Michelle Monaghan and stars with Olivia Munn in Netflix's Love. Wedding. Repeat, due later this year.

His credits also include the most recent season of Peaky Blinders, My Cousin Rachel and The Huntsman: Winter's War. He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Douglas Stone.

Daisy Jones and the Six doesn't yet have a premiere date. It's part of a slate of upcoming Amazon series that also includes Jack Reacher, based on Lee Child's novels, a mega-budgeted Lord of the Rings adaptation, fantasy drama Wheel of Time and global thriller Citadel, from Avengers helmers Joe and Anthony Russo.