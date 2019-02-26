Amazon's Gillian Flynn Series 'Utopia' Casts 4 Key Roles

Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie and Christopher Denham will star with Sasha Lane in the thriller.

Amazon's upcoming series Utopia is filling out its cast of characters who are on the hunt for a potentially world-altering graphic novel.

Ashleigh LaThrop, Desmin Borges, Farrah Mackenzie and Christopher Denham will star in the series from Gone Girl and Sharp Objects writer Gillian Flynn. The nine-episode thriller, which Amazon ordered straight to series, is a remake of a British series that aired in 2013-14.

The four actors join the previously cast Sasha Lane and Rainn Wilson.

Utopia centers on a group of young adults who meet online are mercilessly hunted by a shadowy deep state organization after they come in to possession of a near mythical cult underground graphic novel. They discover the conspiracy theories in the comic's pages may actually be real and are forced in to the dangerous, unique and ironic position of saving the world.

LaThrop (The Kominsky Method) plays Becky, a bright and big-hearted young woman who uses her kindness and empathy as a way to get closer to the graphic novel she desperately needs to save her life.

You're the Worst veteran Borges plays Wilson Wilson, a brilliant, paranoid and eccentric conspiracy theorist who is obsessed with the Utopia comic and is convinced it hides more dark secrets about the future of our world.

Mackenzie (Logan Lucky) will play Alice, an adopted foster child who's bright and curious but has a steely resolve when thrown into the show's world.

Denham (Billions, One Dollar) will play Arby, an emotionally stunted and disconnected, shark-like menace. His cold facade starts crumbling, however, as he learns dangerous truths about his childhood.

Flynn is the creator and showrunner of Utopia. She executive produces with Sharp Objects collaborator Jessica Rhoades, Sharon Hall, Karen Wilson and Dennis Kelly, creator of the British show. The series is a co-production between Endemol Shine North America, its U.K. production studio Kudos and Amazon Studios. Endemol Shine North America president of scripted and unscripted Sharon Levy will oversee for the company.