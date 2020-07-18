Amazon's 'Invincible' Adds Zachary Quinto and Khary Payton to All-Star Voice Cast

The 'Heroes' and 'Walking Dead' veterans join the animated comic book adaptation as Robot and Black Samson, respectively.

The cast of Amazon's Invincible, based on the Robert Kirkman comic book series of the same name, is expanding.

Springing forward from the Skybound superhero comic series from Kirkman, Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, Amazon's animated Invincible adaptation has added two actors to its voice cast: The Walking Dead veteran Khary Payton (who plays King Ezekiel in the AMC zombie drama) and Star Trek veteran Zachary Quinto. The news was revealed by Kirkman over the weekend during the Skybound Xpo panel "Skybound: Past, Present, and Future."

Payton joins the Invincible voice cast as Black Samson, a member of the Guardians of the Globe, the Invincible universe's answer to Marvel's Avengers and DC Comics' Justice League. Quinto, meanwhile, will voice Robot, one of lead hero Mark Grayson's allies in his superhero exploits.

Additionally, the previously announced cast members have been revealed to be playing the following roles:

• Zazie Beetz will voice Amber Bennett

• Chris Diamantopolous will voice Doc Seismic

• Walton Goggins will voice Cecil Steadman

• Grey Griffin will voice Shrinking Rae & Amanda (Monster Girl as Girl)

• Mark Hamill will voice Art

• Gillian Jacobs will voice Atom Eve

• Melise will voice Dulpi-Kate

• Jason Mantzoukas will voice Rex Splode

• Andrew Rannells will voice William Clockwell

• Kevin Michael Richardson will voice Mauler 1 & Mauler 2 & Monster Girl (as Monster)

• and Seth Rogen will voice Allen the Alien.

Following the adventures of young superhero Mark Grayson, Invincible stars Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun in the title role, with J.K. Simmons cast as his father Nolan Grayson and Sandra Oh as his mother Deborah Grayson. The series is eyeing a 2020 launch, though an official premiere date has yet to be announced.