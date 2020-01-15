Amazon's 'Jack Ryan' Changes Showrunners Again for Season 3

Vaun Wilmott will take the reins of the series from Paul Scheuring, who exited after a couple months in the job.

Amazon's Jack Ryan is changing showrunners again for its upcoming third season.

Star Trek: Discovery veteran Vaun Wilmott is taking the reins of the globe-trotting drama starring John Krasinski. Wilmott had been in the No. 2 position on the series and will move up following the departure of Prison Break creator Paul Scheuring.

Scheuring came aboard the show after Carlton Cuse stepped down following production on season two. Cuse and Graham Roland co-created the thriller based on Tom Clancy's novels and shared showrunning duties in the first two seasons. They remain executive producers on the series.

David Scarpa (All the Money in the World) was tapped to replace Cuse but departed soon after, with Scheuring then stepping in. Scheuring asked to be released after a couple of months working on the show after discovering he wasn't a good fit, sources confirm to The Hollywood Reporter. Scheuring is also set to attend graduate school.

Krasinski, who's also an exec producer, is working with Wilmott on scripts for season three.

In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, Wilmott worked with Scheuring on the 2017 revival of Prison Break. He also created and executive produced Syfy's Dominion.

Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios produce Jack Ryan. The second season of the show, which premiered Oct. 31, had an average audience of 4.6 million viewers in its first week, according to Nielsen figures.

Deadline first reported the news.