Amazon's Orlando Bloom Fantasy Drama 'Carnival Row' Releases First Look, Sets Date

The series also stars Cara Delevingne and is set in a world where humans and supernatural beings interact.

Amazon has released a first look at its fantasy drama Carnival Row, starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne.

The series from Legendary Television, which premieres Aug. 30, is set in a Victorian fantasy world populated by both humans and immigrant mythological creatures whose homelands were invaded by the empires of man. The growing population of supernatural beings struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love or fly with freedom.

Bloom plays Rycroft Philostrate, a human detective who rekindles a dangerous affair with a faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) while investigating a string of murders that threatens to upend an uneasy peace.

Carnival Row also stars David Gyasi as Argeus, a mysteriously wealthy faun who defies the social order by moving into a human neighborhood; Karla Crome as Tourmaline, a faerie poet who was driven from her war-torn homeland; Indira Varma as Piety Breakspear, matriarch of a powerful family that rules the city of The Burgue; and Tamzin Merchant as Imogen Spurnose, who sees in Argeus a chance to turn around her aristocratic family's fading fortunes.

Mark Guggenheim (Arrow), Rene Echevarria (Teen Wolf, Castle), Jon Amiel and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim) are the executive producers. The series is based on Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row, which appeared on the first edition of the Black List in 2005.

Watch a teaser for Carnival Row below.