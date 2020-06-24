AMC Boards 'Gangs of London' After Cinemax Drops Out

British crime thriller Gangs of London has a new U.S. home.

AMC will air the first season of the critically acclaimed series in the fall as Cinemax, its initial stateside destination, is winding down its original programming. Gangs of London has also been picked up for a second season, which AMC will co-produce alongside Pulse Films, Sister and Sky Studios.

"Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set screens ablaze with a stellar cast, elevated drama and epic storylines, and we couldn't be more excited to raise the pulse of our audiences with this explosive crime series,” said Dan McDermott, president original programming at AMC and co-president of AMC Studios. "We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Sky Studios, Pulse Films and Sister to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series."

Gangs of London debuted on Sky Atlantic in the U.K. in April and became the channel's second-biggest original drama launch of all time. The premiere drew an audience of 2.2 million viewers over seven days. The series, created by Gareth Evans (The Raid) and Matt Flannery, follows international criminal gangs amid a power vacuum after the head of the city's most powerful crime family is killed.

"Not only is Gangs of London Sky’s most binged premiere box-set this year, it’s the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic of the past five years. It’s dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series,” said Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s managing director of content. "We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for season two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, Sister and Sky Studios."

Added Pulse Films founder and CEO Thomas Benski, "The overwhelming reaction and record-breaking success in the U.K. of the first season of Gangs of London has been phenomenal, and we are thrilled to continue this epic journey with such riveting characters for season two with our amazing cast, crew and partners. We look forward to teaming up again with our friends at Sky and to welcoming AMC on board as our U.S. broadcast partner. AMC is the perfect home for our show, and we cannot wait for audiences stateside to experience series one this autumn."

Season two of Gangs of London was commissioned by Bennett and Cameron Roach, director of drama at Sky Studios. Gabriel Silver of Sky Studios executive produces with Benski and Lucas Ochoa of Pulse Films and Jane Featherstone of Sister.

AMC's involvement in Gangs of London follows its boarding of This Is Going to Hurt, also from Sister. The dramedy starring Ben Whishaw will air on the BBC in the U.K.

Cinemax, meanwhile, is getting out of the original programming business as parent company WarnerMedia shifts its priorities to fledgling streaming service HBO Max (which, per The Wall Street Journal, is not planning to carry Cinemax originals at this time). The cable net aired the final season of Strike Back earlier this year and says it will air season two of martial arts drama Warrior later in 2020.