AMC Boards Spanish Thriller From 'The Others' Director

Alejandro Amenábar will helm all episodes of 'The Treasure of the Black Swan,' partnering with Spain's Movistar+.

AMC has joined with Spain's Movistar+ on a limited series from The Others and Open Your Eyes director Alejandro Amenábar.

The cabler's AMC Studios will co-produce The Treasure of the Black Swan (El Tesoro del Cisne Negro), and AMC will air the six-episode thriller in 2021. Amenábar will direct all six episodes, marking his first time helming a TV series. The show is the first partnership between AMC and Movistar+, the pay TV division of Spain's Telefonica.

The partnership will also keep the content pipeline open for AMC at a time when production in the United States remains in limbo.

"This project is uniquely a Spanish/American story inspired by real life events that at times seem more unbelievable than fiction – replete with courtroom drama, international intrigue, and even the largest recovered sunken treasure in history,” said AMC Networks COO Ed Carroll. "We are pleased to be partnering with Movistar+ on this dramatization, and to be working with the incredible talent attached, especially Alejandro Amenábar, on this global, high-stakes adventure."

Added Movistar+ president Segio Oslé, "We are very happy and excited to be working alongside AMC Studios on a project which had major international ambitions right from the outset. This agreement is a highly relevant landmark not only for Movistar+ but also for the Spanish audiovisual industry. We are aligning ourselves with one of the greatest producers of quality fiction on a global scale with whom we share the desire to enhance our stories and distribute them to the highest possible number of territories."

The Treasure of the Black Swan will feature an international cast. It centers on Alex Ventura, a young diplomat who unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will test all his convictions: recovering sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild, an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the sea. Alex teams with combative public official Lucia and Jonas, an American lawyer passionate about old pirate tales, and sets out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Amenábar and Alejandro Hernandez will co-write the series. AMC Studios and Movistar+ produce with MOD Pictures. Filming is set to begin later in the summer.