AMC Networks Unscripted Head Eliot Goldberg Stepping Down

Eliot Goldberg, who has led AMC Networks' unscripted programming for the past six years, is leaving the company.

The parting is amicable, as Goldberg is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Marco Bresaz, senior vp nonfiction and alternative programming, will move up to head the unscripted group. He'll be supported by Kelly Nash, who was recently promoted to vp nonfiction and alternative programming and will lead the West Coast team.