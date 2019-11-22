11:51am PT by Rick Porter
AMC Networks Unscripted Head Eliot Goldberg Stepping Down
Eliot Goldberg, who has led AMC Networks' unscripted programming for the past six years, is leaving the company.
The parting is amicable, as Goldberg is leaving to pursue other opportunities. Marco Bresaz, senior vp nonfiction and alternative programming, will move up to head the unscripted group. He'll be supported by Kelly Nash, who was recently promoted to vp nonfiction and alternative programming and will lead the West Coast team.
"Eliot has driven AMC's unscripted slate with infectious energy and passion. Not only has he set a high creative bar, he has also embodied what it means to be a great leader, across many of our brands and businesses," said Sarah Barnett, president AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "We are very grateful for everything he has done here, will miss him hugely, and know he will go on to do wonderful things."
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter