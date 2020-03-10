AMC Orders First Animated Series From 'Turn' Creator

AMC is getting into the animation business, ordering two seasons of a sci-fi drama called Pantheon from creator Craig Silverstein.

The series will be the first animated original for AMC, and a rare hourlong animated drama on television.

Written by Silverstein (Turn: Washington's Spies, Nikita), Pantheon is set in a world where uploaded consciousness is a reality. The first season centers on Maddie, a bullied teen who receives mysterious help from someone online. The stranger is soon revealed to be her recently deceased father, David, whose consciousness has been uploaded to the Cloud following an experimental destructive brain scan. David is the first of a new kind of being: an “Uploaded Intelligence” or UI, but he will not be the last, as a global conspiracy unfolds that threatens to trigger a new kind of world war.

The series is based on short stories by Ken Liu. AMC Studios is producing; Big Mouth and Bless the Harts animation studio Titmouse will handle the animation.

Former AMC head David Madden gave the go-ahead to open a writers room for Pantheon in summer 2018 under the cabler's script-to-series model. AMC also ordered a five-minute presentation to get a sense of its visual style.

"Pantheon is an entertaining and provocative series about personal relationships and what happens to them when the boundary of life is removed from the human condition," said Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. "And we’re looking to push other boundaries here too, in making an animated drama that aims to be every bit as moving, immersive and visceral as any premium, live-action scripted series. We are fortunate to have incredible source material from Ken Liu, one of the most celebrated science fiction writers at work today, and we are delighted to once again be working with Craig Silverstein. Both of these writers know how to weave the intimate and the epic into a powerful tale."

Silverstein will executive produce and serve as showrunner on Pantheon. Liu is a consulting producer.

Pantheon joins a roster of AMC scripted series that includes the Walking Dead franchise, Better Call Saul, The Terror, Dispatches From Elsewhere, NOS4A2, Killing Eve (shared with sister network BBC America) and the upcoming 61st Street, Soulmates and Kevin Can F*** Himself.