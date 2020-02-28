America Ferrera Leaving NBC's 'Superstore'

The actress and producer will depart the comedy at the end of its fifth season in April.

Superstore is losing a key employee at the end of its season.

Star and executive producer America Ferrera is leaving the NBC comedy at the conclusion of its fifth season, scheduled for April 16. The Universal Television-produced series has already been renewed for 2020-21.

Ferrera, who has also directed several episodes of Superstore, said in a statement that she's ready to seek the "next chapter" in her career and her life.

"The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career," she said. "Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family."

Said Universal TV president Pearlena Igbokwe, "America is a force of nature who not only pours her heart and soul into acting and producing on Superstore, but into the many causes and initiatives she supports. Over the last five seasons she has earned our gratitude and respect."

"America’s immeasurable contributions to Superstore, both in front of and behind the camera as well as an ambassador for the show, can’t possibly be quantified," added Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents scripted programming at NBC. "We feel so fortunate to call her both a colleague and friend."

Ferrera is an executive producer of Netflix's Gentefied, which debuted Feb. 21 on the streamer. She also voices Astrid, one of the lead characters in DreamWorks Animation's How to Train Your Dragon franchise.