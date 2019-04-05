Netflix's America Ferrera-Produced Latinx Dramedy 'Gentefied' Sets Cast

Netflix has found the stars of its Latinx dramedy Gentefied, which counts America Ferrera among its executive producers.

Karrie Martin (USA's The Purge), J.J. Soria (The Oath, Animal Kingdom) and Carlos Santos (Bajillion Dollar Properties) will play three Mexican-American cousins living in L.A.'s Boyle Heights neighborhood and chasing the American dream, even as that dream threatens their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather (Joaquin Cosio, Narcos Mexico) and the family taco shop.

"We searched long and hard for the right leads, and I'm ecstatic that Karrie, Carlos, J.J. and Joaquin are now part of the Gentefied family," said executive producer and showrunner Monica Macer. "Being the daughter of an immigrant myself, I'm so proud to run a uniquely first-gen series that chronicles the trials and triumphs of the Morales family as they adapt, resist and lean into the changing landscape of L.A."

The casting for Gentefied comes a couple weeks after Netflix canceled the critically hailed Latinx reboot of One Day at a Time. At the time, the streamer said on social media that it was committed to telling stories by and about Latinx people, a statement that drew some criticism from fans of the show wondering why Netflix just didn't continue with it.

Gentefied is based on a digital series of the same name; both are created by first-generation Chicano writers Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chavez. Described as a love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities, the bilingual half-hour dramedy will follow its lead characters as they navigate identity, class and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents.

Martin's Ana Morales is a queer artist who loves her family and community almost to a fault. She also does the emotional labor of keeping the peace between her cousins, mom, grandfather and little sister. Martin is repped by Abrams Artists Agency, Beck Talent and Artistic Endeavors.

Erik (Soria), the oldest of the three cousins, is a well read and charismatic high-school dropout loved by both his homies and the ladies at the mercadito. People underestimate how smart he is, but his loyalty to his grandfather keeps him from putting time into himself or Lidia, the love of his life. Soria is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and David Dean Management.

Santos plays Chris, who moved from L.A. to Idaho at a young age and has just returned. He's an aspiring chef with a palate that's more Wolfgang Puck than taco shop, but coming home means coming to understand who he is and where he belongs. Santos is repped by AF Entertainment, Innovative Artists and SGSBC.

Cosio is Pop, the stoic but big-hearted rock of the Morales family who hopes to pass along his taco shop — a pillar of the community — to his grandchildren. The shop is in trouble, but Pop will do what it takes to save it. Cosio is repped by Mayor Arce Creative and MGMT.

Executive producers for Gentefied are Macer; Charles D. King and Kim Roth of MACRO; Ferrera, via her Take Fountain shingle; Teri Weinberg of Yellow Brick Road; and Aaliyah Williams, who also executive produced the digital series. Creators Lemus and Chavez are co-EPs.