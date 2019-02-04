'American Crime Story,' 'Feud' in Limbo at FX

Creator Ryan Murphy does not have an idea for season two of 'Feud,' FX CEO John Landgraf said. Meanwhile, the cable network has "three or four" ideas for another cycle of awards darling 'American Crime Story.

Ryan Murphy's move to Netflix is beginning to impact FX.

FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters Monday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour that the future of Feud is not clear as creator Ryan Murphy does not currently have an idea for the previously announced second season. Meanwhile, FX is currently developing three or four different ideas for another season of Emmy-winning anthology American Crime Story as a return date for its awards season favorite remains murky at best.

The uncertainty around Feud arrives as little surprise. Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter in August that the planned sophomore season — focused on Charles and Diana — was scrapped after the network didn't feel the scripts stuck the landing. (And as Netflix critical and awards season darling The Crown was poised to explore the same period for the royals.)

FX had already cast the series — Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey, The Good Wife) and Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) were rumored to be taking on the roles of Charles and Diana — but Landgraf said it ultimately was the material that caused his network to pump the brakes on the sequel to Feud: Bette and Joan.

"We did [have it cast] but we decided we didn't feel we had the material right and decided not to move forward with it," Landgraf told THR at the time.

Murphy was poised to return as showrunner on season two and was set to co-write the season with Jon Robin Baitz (Brothers & Sisters, The Slap). Charles and Diana would have reteamed Murphy and Baitz, who collaborated on the since-stalled American Crime Story: Katrina, which was slated to be the second and now third season of fellow FX anthology American Crime Story. Feud: Bette and Joan stars Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon were poised to return as executive producers.

Landgraf, however, wouldn't rule out that Feud could come back at some point down the line. "Right now Ryan doesn't have another idea for next cycle of Feud. Having worked with Ryan for 16 years, he gets inspired by something and calls and tells you, 'I have another cycle coming,'" Landgraf said. "I wouldn't be surprised to get a call that he has an idea but we don't have one at the moment."



As for American Crime Story, Murphy scrapped his planned idea to focus season three around Monica Lewinsky. The prolific producer previously optioned People v. O.J. Simpson novelist Jeffrey Toobin's 2000 best-seller, A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal that Nearly Brought Down a President but had second thoughts about telling her story.

"I told her, 'Nobody should tell your story but you, and it's kind of gross if they do,'" Murphy told THR last April of his conversation with Lewinsky. " 'If you want to produce it with me, I would love that; but you should be the producer and you should make all the goddamn money.'"

The second season of anthology American Crime Story was poised to focus on Hurricane Katrina. That ultimately stalled as Murphy and his fellow creators opted to change its source material. Landgraf on Monday confirmed that the Katrina cycle is no longer happening. "As far as I know, Katrina is not still in the mix," he told reporters.

Katrina: American Crime Story had previously cast several key roles with high-profile stars, including Dennis Quaid as former President George W. Bush, Annette Bening as former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco and Matthew Broderick as former Federal Emergency Management Agency director Michael D. Brown.

Instead, Landgraf said the network has three or four ideas for future seasons, some or all of which could make it to the screen.

"We have three or four ideas in active development where we've acquired rights and done a fair amount of research and have writers working on them," Landgraf said. "I couldn't tell you what will be ready first. The likelihood is all of them may be produced over time."



Meanwhile, fellow Murphy anthology American Horror Story was previously renewed through season 10 and will continue to air as planned. Landgraf says Murphy has shared his idea for the forthcoming season but declined to discuss the premise. Murphy also exec produces critical breakout Pose, with the sophomore season of the ongoing drama series expected to return in June.