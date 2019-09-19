Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson Renew Overall Deal With FX Productions

The duo’s Color Force is behind ‘American Crime Story, ‘Pose’ and the upcoming adaptation of ‘Y: The Last Man.’

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson are staying put at the new FX. The award-winning executive producers behind such massive hits as the American Crime Story franchise have signed a new, four-year overall deal with FX Productions — where their company, Color Force, will continue to develop and launch projects for the Disney-owned operation.

“Our creative collaboration with Nina and Brad has been rewarding, not just in the rich and growing catalogue of event and signature series they’ve helped produce for FX, but on a personal level as great friends and colleagues,” said FX Networks and FX Productions chairman John Landgraf. “They have a natural instinct for captivating stories and the skill to bring them to life on screen. We are honored to continue our partnership for another four years.”

Jacobson and Simpson have had tremendous success at FX. Since launching Emmy favorite American Crime Story: The People v. OJ Simpson in 2016, they’ve added a second and planned third installment of the anthology — as well as critical favorite Pose and upcoming drama based on hit graphic novel Y: The Last Man.

“Seven years ago we sat in a room with John Landgraf and his team and decided to make our television home at FX,” said Jacobson and Simpson, in a joint statement. “We had no idea we were about to enter a time of great upheaval in the television landscape. During this time, FX’s commitment to quality and creative freedom has remained a constant. They understand and appreciate the value of non-writing producers. The trust and respect we share is something we have never taken for granted. We are thrilled to keep creating with them.”

Over the past three years, Color Force series have garnered a whopping 48 Emmy nominations and 16 wins to date. Elsewhere, Color Force continues to churn out films — including Crazy Rich Asians, Ben Is Back and the upcoming adaptation of Donna Tart’s The Goldfinch.

The next American Crime Story, Impeachment, goes into production in 2020, with Y in pre-production after a showrunner change and Pose already renewed for a third season.

Jacobson and Simpson are represented by CAA and Ziffren Brittenham.

