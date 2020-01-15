'American Dad' Renewed for Two More Seasons at TBS

The news comes on the heels of creator Seth MacFarlane's $200 million overall deal with NBCUniversal.

Seth MacFarlane's year is off to a great start.

TBS has handed out a two-season renewal for animated comedy American Dad, taking it through its 18th season in 2022 and its landmark 300th episode. The news comes on the heels of MacFarlane decamping from American Dad and Family Guy producers 20th Century Fox TV for a five-year, $200 million overall deal with NBCUniversal. Season 16 returns this year on a date to be determined.

"TBS has been a spectacular partner to us on this hilarious series, and we’re thrilled the partnership will continue,” said Marci Proietto, evp at 20th TV Animation. “It’s a win for the show, and most of all a win for the millions of fans who love it as much as we do.”

The renewal for American Dad, co-created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, was in the works before MacFarlane inked with NBCUniversal. American Dad, like Fox's Family Guy and Hulu's The Orville, is produced by Disney-backed 20th TV; all three series are so-called "carve-outs" for MacFarlane, who will continue to be highly involved in them despite working for a different company. MacFarlane voices roles in both animated comedies and stars on scripted dramedy The Orville. Family Guy is in the first season of its current two-season renewal at Fox. Fox, it's worth noting, aired the first 11 seasons of American Dad.

The news was announced Wednesday at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, where TBS and other WarnerMedia brands were presenting to press. Other news from TBS included the order for social experiment series Lost Resort as the cable network continues to push harder into unscripted.

American Dad is the fourth show to score a multiple-season renewal during this TCA tour. Others include FX's American Horror Story and NBC's New Amsterdam — each picked up for three additional — and Comedy Central's Tosh.0, which was ordered for four more.