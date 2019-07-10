'Pose' Star Joins 'American Horror Story: 1984' Cast

Angelica Ross, known for a pivotal role on FX's groundbreaking drama, has landed an "unforgettable" part on season nine of the horror anthology, Ryan Murphy announced.

Pose star Angelica Ross has landed a major role in American Horror Story.

Less than 24 hours after a pivotal episode on the groundbreaking FX drama, Ross has been cast in a series-regular role in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's other high-profile and long-running series on the cable network. In the upcoming ninth season of the horror anthology, titled AHS: 1984, Ross will appear in an "unforgettable" role, according to Murphy.

Ross was one of five trans women of color to be cast in a series-regular role to make up Pose's leading ensemble, an unprecedented number for a scripted series in the U.S. Until Tuesday's powerful episode, she portrayed ballroom spitfire Candy Ferocity on the FX series, which was created by Murphy, Falchuk and Steven Canals. Pose, currently airing its second season, has been renewed for a third and is eligible for the 2019 Emmys for season one.

Murphy took to social media to announce the casting, while also speaking out about putting a spotlight on violence against trans women of color with Candy's fate. "Last night’s episode of Pose required us all to dig deep — @janetmock as writer, myself as writer and director, but most of all our incredible leading ladies," wrote the showrunner. "I must applaud @angelicaross for her tour de force of a performance as Candy Abundance Ferocity. It has been a gift to watch her blossom as a true star and undeniable talent. Though she will always be our Candy, and our show suffers this incredible loss, I am elated that the world will get much more Angelica. She is joining the American Horror Story family in another unforgettable role. Congrats Angelica for making history, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984. Welcome to the #AHS family!"

Ross also announced the news on her social media, calling out the notable casting. "I am ELATED to make history as the first trans actor to secure 2 series regular roles, leaping from #PoseFX to #AHS1984!" she wrote when announcing the news. "Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the gift of playing Candy & creating my newest role on American Horror Story! I’m so grateful & excited to join the @ahsfx family!!!‬"

Ross made her TV debut on Caitlyn Jenner's E! reality series I Am Cait in 2015. Her acting career began in 2016 when she starred on the web series Her Story, which was about trans women living in Los Angeles. The series was nominated for an Emmy in the outstanding shortform comedy or drama category. After making appearances on several scripted series — including Claws, Doubt and Transparent — throughout 2017, Ross eventually scored her breakout role as Candy on Pose the next year.

Her casting follows a trail blazed by Orange Is the New Black's Emmy-nominated Laverne Cox, who made broadcast TV history as the first transgender actress to play a series-regular role as a transgender character on CBS' Doubt in 2017.

Ross' casting follows news that AHS leading lady Sarah Paulson will not be returning in a series-regular role. Sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Paulson won't be appearing in the same capacity for AHS: 1984, which will star Emma Roberts and franchise newcomer Gus Kenworthy. It is also unclear if Evan Peters, who has appeared in every AHS cycle, will return.

The perennially tight-lipped Murphy revealed the title of the ninth cycle with a clip that invoked slasher-horror films from the 1980s. The year 1984 welcomed a slew of horror pics to the big screen and would provide Murphy and Falchuk with a deep bench of classics to reference in the upcoming season, which is set to premiere Sept. 18 on FX. (Head here for all the AHS: 1984 details.)

Ross is repped by Jonas Public Relations and crowdMGMT.