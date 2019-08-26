'American Horror Story: 1984' Trailer Reveals Campy Horror Plot for Season 9

The official trailer for American Horror Story: 1984 has arrived, and it's filled with enough jump scares and campy horror tropes to make the devoted Ryan Murphy audience scream.

The ninth season of the Emmy-winning FX anthology is set in the 1984 at the fictional Camp Redwood and stars Emma Roberts, Matthew Morrison, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, Gus Kenworthy, Angelica Ross, DeRon Horton, Zach Villa and John Carroll Lynch.

The cycle, which premieres Sept. 18, had been teased as a take on slasher films from the '80s and the first official footage reveals the season to be even more of a horror romp than was expected.

The trailer opens with a hooded murderer terrorizing campers at night. The killer, who can be spotted by his signature key ring, is later identified as "Mr. Jingles," a patient who escaped from a nearby psychiatric hospital. His M.O. is revealed to be slashing throats.

Bringing to life the '80s costumes that were previously teased by the cast, the trailer introduces Roberts, Fern, Lourd, Horton and Kenworthy as aerobics teachers who take up jobs as counselors at the summer camp. In a nod to a later decade of horror, the counselors have an I Know What You Did Last Summer moment when they run someone over on the road and keep it a secret from the nurse (Ross) and head counselor (Grossman).

The counselors later learn around a campfire that the camp is the site of the worst summer massacre of all time. The trailer ends with flashes of horror that includes a brief glimpse of Morrison's character (who made his mark in the first-look photos) and an ominous warning: "You're all gonna die."

The upcoming season will be the first without Murphy and co-creator Brad Falchuk's stars Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters (though Paulson could make a surprise appearance, Peters has ruled that out). Roberts, Lourd, Fern, Grossman and Lynch are all returning franchise players (the latter coming back once again to play the villain), while the newcomers are led by Morrison, marking a Glee reunion with Murphy and Falchuk.

Watch the trailer in the video player above