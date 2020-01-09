'American Horror Story' Renewed for Three More Seasons at FX

FX has solidified the future of its most-watched original series.

The basic cable network, ahead of its time Thursday before press at the Television Critics Association's winter press tour, handed out a three-season renewal for American Horror Story. The pickup takes the Ryan Murphy- and Brad Falchuk-produced fan-favorite drama through its 13th season and arrives as work on season 10 is underway for a 2020 premiere.

"Ryan and Brad are the undisputed masters of horror TV, having created the anthological limited series with American Horror Story and sustaining its success for nearly a decade as FX’s highest-rated series,” said FX chairman John Landgraf. “We are grateful to them and Dana Walden and our studio partners for committing to another three years. AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story.”

The news arrives after Murphy hinted that the forthcoming 10th season could be the end of the road for the show that helped launch the modern-day seasonal anthology and after the prolific producer parted ways with his longtime home with 20th Century Fox TV, the now Disney-owned studio. Helping solidify the renewal is showrunner Minear's choice to renew his own overall deal with 20th TV, for whom he also exec produces Fox's 911 franchise alongside Murphy and Falchuk.

The long-term renewal for AHS is the franchise's second of this nature. The drama, which features a revolving roster of stars — often including Murphy favorite Sarah Paulson, is a key cornerstone of FX's originals lineup and one of few remaining shows from Murphy. The writer, director and showrunner moved his overall deal to Netflix (in an eye-popping $300 million pact) and has the third installment of Emmy-winning anthology American Crime Story coming this year (with a Monica Lewinsky theme, no less) and his other anthology, Feud — showrun by Minear — is effectively dead after plans for a sophomore edition were scrapped.

As for AHS, the franchise through nine seasons has averaged 9.8 million total viewers per episode, when factoring in all linear and non-linear platforms (per FX). Collectively, the network says its total audience is more than 1 billion total viewers across its 103 episodes. The show has also been an awards darling, earning 95 Emmy nominations and taking home 16 wins. A theme and premiere date for season 10 have not yet been made available.

FX and sibling FXX's roster of scripted originals also includes Noah Hawley-led anthology Fargo, Better Things, Atlanta, What We Do In the Shadows, Mayans, Pose, Snowfall and 2020 launches Breeders, Dave, Breeders, Archer and FX on Hulu launches Devs, Mrs. America, A Teacher and The Old Man, among others.