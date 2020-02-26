'American Horror Story': Macaulay Culkin Joins Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters in Season 10

The 10th season of American Horror Story is beginning to take shape.

Ryan Murphy revealed the cast for the forthcoming milestone season of his FX horror mainstay on Wednesday and the roster of names includes many franchise favorites — namely, leading duo Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who both sat out last season for the first time on the series.

Along with Paulson and Peters, the 10th season welcomes back previous season stars Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Leslie Grossman and Angelica Ross; and sees a newcomer to the anthology with Macaulay Culkin, marking the Home Alone star's first series regular role on television.

Culkin, whose TV work has been limited to guest appearances (Dollface, Robot Chicken, Kings), recently gave a rare, in-depth interview to Esquire where the iconic former child star opened up about everything from his personal life to acting to Michael Jackson. "I enjoy acting. I enjoy being on set,” he said. “I don’t enjoy a lot of the other things that come around it. What’s a good analogy. The Shawshank Redemption. The way he gets out of prison is to crawl through a tube of shit, you know? It feels like to get to that kind of freedom, I’d have to crawl through a tube of shit. And you know what? I’ve built a really nice prison for myself. It’s soft. It’s sweet. It smells nice. You know? It’s plush."

Murphy, the showrunner and co-creator of American Horror Story, shared the casting news with an Instagram video of the title opening credits, which bare the cast names to the tune of Orville Peck's "Dead of Night."

American Horror Story is FX's most-watched original series. The anthology recently nabbed a three-season renewal, which will bring the Murphy and Brad Falchuk-produced fan-favorite drama through to a 13th season.

Season 10 will premiere in 2020, typically in the fall.