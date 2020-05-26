'American Horror Story' Season 10 Delayed to 2021 at FX

The Disney-owned cable network has also confirmed the anthology spinoff Ryan Murphy announced two weeks ago as it solidified its slate for next year.

FX is solidifying its future.

The basic cable network, ahead of corporate parent Disney's virtual upfront presentation to ad buyers, has firmed up its slate through 2021. The cabler on Tuesday revealed that the forthcoming 10th season of American Horror Story, which traditionally bows in October timed to Halloween, has been delayed to 2021. The John Landgraf-led outlet also confirmed it has ordered an anthology spinoff from creator Ryan Murphy, though no additional details were provided about the hourlong offshoot.

FX, like nearly every linear network, has had to delay multiple series from its schedule in the wake of the near industry-wide production shutdown amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those included Fargo, A Teacher, Y: The Last Man and animated comedy Archer were all expected to launch this year. Whether any of those make it to air this year depends on the timeframe for when it's safe for productions to resume work.

As for the next installment of Murphy's Emmy-winning American Crime Story anthology, Impeachment, the series was in pre-production and could potentially still make a 2020 premiere, though that also depends on factors that involve the current state of the world.

Still, FX used its time with ad buyers to outline its slate through 2021, though there were no premiere dates or timeframes for any of the new and returning series on its sprawling lineup. Shows included on FX's roster included Pamela Adlon's Better Things and cable's longest-running scripted series, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, though both series are awaiting formal renewals. Sources say both shows are a shoo-in to return, despite the lack of official pickup from the network.

Here's FX's roster, including docuseries, of programming expected to air through the end of 2021, with additional shows that are currently in developing also potentially joining the lineup: the newly ordered American Horror Stories anthology, American Horror Story, Archer, Atlanta, Better Things, Breeders, Cake, Dave, Fargo, Hip Hop Untold, Hysterical, Impeachment: American Crime Story, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Mayans M.C., Mr Inbetween, The Old Man, Pose, Pride, Snowfall, A Teacher, untitled B.J. Novak anthology, What We Do In The Shadows, The Weekly, A Wilderness of Error and Y: The Last Man.