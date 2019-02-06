'American Horror Story': All the Season 9 Details (So Far)

One day after FX promised "many more" cycles of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy started to roll out some news for the forthcoming ninth season.

During the network's Television Critics Association's winter press tour, FX CEO John Landgraf told reporters that Murphy has shared his idea for season nine with the team, but declined to divulge any details about the premise.

Below, The Hollywood Reporter rounds up all the confirmed details for AHS' ninth season and will continue to update this post as they drop. AHS typically premieres in September, but a premiere date has yet to be released.

The Cast

The first officially confirmed returning castmember is Emma Roberts. Murphy revealed only that Roberts — who has appeared in four AHS cycles, including the most recent crossover season, Apocalypse, where she reprised her beloved Coven witch Madison Montgomery — will be returning and that her boyfriend will be played by franchise newcomer and Olympic freestyle skier and silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.

However, it is safe to assume that leading lady Sarah Paulson, and likely Evan Peters, will also return, as both Paulson and Peters have appeared in every cycle of AHS. When speaking to THR after her Emmy nomination for AHS' seventh season, Cult, Paulson — who is also collaborating with Murphy for the Netflix series Ratched — said of AHS: "I want to be doing this show until I'm 95. They're going to have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming. That being said, I have no idea what Ryan's plans are for me. It's tantamount to me walking in and saying, 'Do you want me to go left or right?' and then whatever he says, I will just go there. (Laughs.) So I don't know what his plans are for me as it pertains to Horror Story, but there will be crawl marks on the walls from them trying to drag me out if they ever ask me to go."

The Plot

Initially, Murphy, who co-created AHS with Brad Falchuk, said he planned to make the ninth season his big crossover cycle with the Coven witches. That plan instead came to fruition, in part, with season eight's Coven-Murder House crossover and in December, he teased that the witches would return once again. “Not next season, but we have something really fun planned,” he said of season nine. That means anything could be on the table. Murphy typically holds plot details close to the chest, though he was more forthright about the nostalgic news around Apocalypse, and no plot details have officially been released.

The Future of AHS

The FX mainstay was renewed through season 10 after news broke that the network's prolific producer would be moving to Netflix in a mega, five-year deal. Though more seasons of Murphy's other series Feud and American Crime Story are still in the works, Pose and AHS are on schedule. Beyond a 10th season, Landgraf said during the TCA press tour, “It’s up to how long [Ryan] wants to keep going and how many years he has inspired ideas."