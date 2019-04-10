'American Horror Story' Season 9 Title Revealed

The upcoming cycle of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology will return in the fall.

American Horror Story appears to be going back in time for its next cycle.

The ninth season of the FX horror anthology is titled AHS: 1984, Ryan Murphy revealed on Wednesday. As has come to be tradition when dropping bits of news about the AHS franchise, the co-creator and showrunner made the announcement on his social media. AHS will return in the fall.

The 1984 reveal came with a clip that invokes slasher horror films from the decade, particularly Friday the 13th, which released in 1980 and saw serial killer Jason Voorhees terrorizing a group of counselors at the overnight Camp Crystal Lake.

The video and title is the second official news drop Murphy has released about the ninth cycle.

Murphy officially confirmed that returning castmember Emma Roberts will be back for season nine, though it's safe to assume that AHS leading lady Sarah Paulson will also return. Paulson and Evan Peters have appeared in all AHS seasons, though Peters has indicated in recent interviews that he might be taking a season off.

Murphy revealed only that Roberts — who has appeared in four AHS cycles, including the most recent crossover season, Apocalypse, where she reprised her Coven witch Madison Montgomery — will be returning and that her boyfriend will be played by franchise newcomer and Olympic freestyle skier and silver medalist Gus Kenworthy.

The title reveal comes one day after the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences reclassified AHS, along with USA's The Sinner and Netflix's American Vandal, as a regular series instead of limited, since the dramas and comedy feature continuing story threads, characters and/or actors reprising previous roles.

FX mainstay AHS was renewed through season 10 after news broke that Murphy, the network's prolific producer, would be moving to Netflix in a mega, five-year deal.