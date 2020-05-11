'American Horror Story' Spinoff in the Works, Ryan Murphy Says

The prolific showrunner noted on social media that he's working on an episodic anthology based on the FX series.

Ryan Murphy is expanding the already twisty world of American Horror Story.

The prolific showrunner said Monday on his Instagram feed that he's working on American Horror Stories, an individual episodic anthology series that is an offshoot of the FX veteran series. It's unclear if the series is for FX or Netflix, where Murphy is now based under a $300 million overall deal.

The news arrives after FX in January solidified the future of its most-watched original series, renewing American Horror Story through its 13th season. Season 10 of the series, which redefined and reignited the seasonal anthology show, was on the calendar for 2020. (Given the current state of the world amid the novel coronavirus crisis, it's unclear if the show completed filming and will make its annual October launch.) American Horror Story features a new story each season, though many of them have been interconnected.

Murphy is currently enjoying strong buzz for his latest Netflix endeavor, the star-studded limited series Hollywood. He next has season two of The Politician, Ratched, A Chorus Line, Boys in the Band and Halston, all for Netflix.