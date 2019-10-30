TV Ratings: 'American Horror Story' Nearly Triples After 7 Days

Half of the 20 shows with the biggest gains in adults 18-49 at least double their initial ratings.

The Oct. 16 episode of American Horror Story: 1984 nearly tripled its initial 18-49 rating with a week of delayed viewing — and it was far from alone in posting a big delayed-viewing gain.

Half of the 20 shows with the largest seven-day boosts in the week of Oct. 14 at least doubled their initial demographic numbers. AHS had the sixth-largest point gain, adding 0.95 to its same-day 0.5 rating, and the biggest growth in percentage terms with a 190 percent improvement.

The week's largest point gain belonged again to This Is Us, which grew from 1.53 to 3.08 (a gain of 101 percent) in adults 18-49 over seven days. The Good Doctor (131 percent gain), A Million Little Things (125 percent), New Amsterdam (113 percent), Law & Order: SVU (124 percent), Stumptown (128 percent), The Rookie (129 percent), The Good Place (116 percent) and Mayans MC (148 percent) all at least doubled as well.

ABC's The Good Doctor added the most total viewers, 5.32 million, to finish with a seven-day total of 11.08 million. NBC's This Is Us (4.78 million) and New Amsterdam (4.44 million) finished second and third in viewer gain, while ABC dramas The Rookie, Stumptown and Emergence all at least doubled their total audiences.

Below are the top 20 shows in adults 18-49 and total viewer gains over seven days for the week of Oct. 14. Nielsen's live-plus-7 day figures measure delayed viewing on TV only, not digital platforms.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live-plus-7 18-49 rating Change from live-plus-SD Percent change from live-plus-SD This Is Us NBC 3.08 1.55 101% 911 Fox 2.47 1.09 79% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.3 1.09 90% The Good Doctor ABC 1.87 1.06 131% The Masked Singer Fox 3.12 1.0 44% American Horror Story FX 1.45 0.95 190% Chicago PD NBC 2.27 0.92 68% A Million Little Things ABC 1.64 0.91 125% Modern Family ABC 1.94 0.89 85% New Amsterdam NBC 1.66 0.88 113% The Walking Dead AMC 2.01 0.81 68% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.41 0.78 124% Prodigal Son Fox 1.51 0.75 99% Stumptown ABC 1.3 0.73 128% Chicago Med NBC 2.16 0.71 49% The Rookie ABC 1.26 0.71 129% The Good Place NBC 1.32 0.71 116% Chicago Fire NBC 2.02 0.67 50% Empire Fox 1.44 0.65 82% Mayans MC FX 1.09 0.65 148%

Total Viewers

Show Network Live-plus-7 viewers (000s) Change from live-plus-SD Percent change from live-plus-SD The Good Doctor ABC 11,075 5,320 92% This Is Us NBC 11,507 4,775 71% New Amsterdam NBC 9,400 4,440 90% Chicago PD NBC 13,000 4,374 51% Blue Bloods CBS 11,609 4,166 56% Bull CBS 9,957 4,126 71% 911 Fox 10,243 3,928 62% The Rookie ABC 7,549 3,826 103% NCIS CBS 14,511 3,632 33% Chicago Med NBC 12,475 3,532 39% SWAT CBS 6,953 3,387 95% Stumptown ABC 6,209 3,373 119% Emergence ABC 5,982 3,275 121% Chicago Fire NBC 11,452 3,215 39% FBI CBS 11,944 3,182 36% SEAL Team CBS 7,608 3,127 70% Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,879 3,123 54% A Million Little Things ABC 7,167 3,117 77% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,617 3,039 46% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,313 2,846 82%

Source: Nielsen