11:59am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'American Horror Story' Nearly Triples After 7 Days
The Oct. 16 episode of American Horror Story: 1984 nearly tripled its initial 18-49 rating with a week of delayed viewing — and it was far from alone in posting a big delayed-viewing gain.
Half of the 20 shows with the largest seven-day boosts in the week of Oct. 14 at least doubled their initial demographic numbers. AHS had the sixth-largest point gain, adding 0.95 to its same-day 0.5 rating, and the biggest growth in percentage terms with a 190 percent improvement.
The week's largest point gain belonged again to This Is Us, which grew from 1.53 to 3.08 (a gain of 101 percent) in adults 18-49 over seven days. The Good Doctor (131 percent gain), A Million Little Things (125 percent), New Amsterdam (113 percent), Law & Order: SVU (124 percent), Stumptown (128 percent), The Rookie (129 percent), The Good Place (116 percent) and Mayans MC (148 percent) all at least doubled as well.
ABC's The Good Doctor added the most total viewers, 5.32 million, to finish with a seven-day total of 11.08 million. NBC's This Is Us (4.78 million) and New Amsterdam (4.44 million) finished second and third in viewer gain, while ABC dramas The Rookie, Stumptown and Emergence all at least doubled their total audiences.
Below are the top 20 shows in adults 18-49 and total viewer gains over seven days for the week of Oct. 14. Nielsen's live-plus-7 day figures measure delayed viewing on TV only, not digital platforms.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 18-49 rating
|Change from live-plus-SD
|Percent change from live-plus-SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|3.08
|1.55
|101%
|911
|Fox
|2.47
|1.09
|79%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.3
|1.09
|90%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.87
|1.06
|131%
|The Masked Singer
|Fox
|3.12
|1.0
|44%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.45
|0.95
|190%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|2.27
|0.92
|68%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.64
|0.91
|125%
|Modern Family
|ABC
|1.94
|0.89
|85%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.66
|0.88
|113%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|2.01
|0.81
|68%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.41
|0.78
|124%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.51
|0.75
|99%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|1.3
|0.73
|128%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|2.16
|0.71
|49%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.26
|0.71
|129%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.32
|0.71
|116%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|2.02
|0.67
|50%
|Empire
|Fox
|1.44
|0.65
|82%
|Mayans MC
|FX
|1.09
|0.65
|148%
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live-plus-7 viewers (000s)
|Change from live-plus-SD
|Percent change from live-plus-SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|11,075
|5,320
|92%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|11,507
|4,775
|71%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|9,400
|4,440
|90%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|13,000
|4,374
|51%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|11,609
|4,166
|56%
|Bull
|CBS
|9,957
|4,126
|71%
|911
|Fox
|10,243
|3,928
|62%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|7,549
|3,826
|103%
|NCIS
|CBS
|14,511
|3,632
|33%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|12,475
|3,532
|39%
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,953
|3,387
|95%
|Stumptown
|ABC
|6,209
|3,373
|119%
|Emergence
|ABC
|5,982
|3,275
|121%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|11,452
|3,215
|39%
|FBI
|CBS
|11,944
|3,182
|36%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|7,608
|3,127
|70%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,879
|3,123
|54%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|7,167
|3,117
|77%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,617
|3,039
|46%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,313
|2,846
|82%
Source: Nielsen
Rick PorterRick.Porter@THR.com rickporter