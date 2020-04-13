TV Ratings: 'American Idol,' '60 Minutes' Remain on Top

A behind-the-scenes episode of the ABC singing competition posts smaller-than-usual numbers but still leads Sunday in adults 18-49.

American Idol and 60 Minutes retained their spots atop Sunday's broadcast ratings, but both shows were off a little compared to the previous week. Their respective networks, ABC and CBS, were the only two English-language broadcasters airing originals in primetime.

A behind-the-scenes episode of Idol drew a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.83 million viewers, predictably down from its usual numbers for the season (1.3 and 7.4 million on Sundays). The show would normally be coming into its live rounds, but producers have yet to announce how they'll approach that during the coronavirus pandemic.

With the smaller lead-in, The Rookie also declined but put up a still-solid 0.7 in adults 18-49 and 4.78 million viewers.

At CBS, 60 Minutes topped primetime in total viewers with 9.56 million, down from 10 million a week ago. It was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.9. NCIS: Los Angeles (6.72 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49) and God Friended Me (5.85 million, 0.6) were also steady in the 18-49 demo but slipped in total viewers. NCIS: New Orleans (6.04 million, 0.6) came down in both measures.

A re-airing of Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert on NBC averaged 3.17 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49. A Sunday edition of Dateline (2.74 million, 0.4) aired at 10 p.m. Fox and The CW aired reruns.

ABC's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime, ahead of the 0.7 for CBS. Fox, NBC and Univision all tied at 0.4. Telemundo averaged 0.3, and The CW trailed at 0.1.

