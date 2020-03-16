TV Ratings: 'American Idol,' '60 Minutes' Grow

Consistent with the past few nights, the audience for the broadcast networks was largely up week to week.

CBS' 60 Minutes and ABC's American Idol were the top shows on Sunday, both improving on last week's total audiences. Fox's animated shows were also up, as were two of CBS' three dramas.

American Idol averaged 7.48 million viewers, up from 7.25 million the previous week, and was steady in adults 18-49 with a 1.3 rating. The Rookie followed with 5.15 million viewers, which would be a same-day season high if that figure holds, and a 0.8 in the demo. America's Funniest Home Videos led off the night with 6.2 million viewers and a 1.0 in the demo, above its usual averages.

At CBS, the 10.28 million viewers for 60 Minutes were the most for the newsmagazine since early December, and its 1.0 in the 18-49 demo was a two-month high. God Friended Me (6.03 million, 0.6) and NCIS: New Orleans (5.89 million, 0.6) also improved in total viewers, although NCIS: Los Angeles (6.33 million, 0.6) slipped a little.

Family Guy got the biggest viewer boost among Fox's lineup, growing by about 260,000 viewers to 1.71 million. It also added slightly to its 18-49 rating, scoring a 0.6. The Simpsons (1.69 million viewers, 0.6 in 18-49), Duncanville (1.2 million, 0.4) and Bob's Burgers (1.56 million, 0.6) all had slight bumps in total viewers, and The Simpsons and Bob's also ticked up in the demo.

Game show The Wall returned to NBC after more than two years away with a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.27 million viewers, the best non-sports showing in the 7 p.m. slot in more than a year. After Little Big Shots (2.65 million viewers, 0.4 demo) declined a bit in total viewers, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (1.98 million, 0.4) and Good Girls (1.85 million, 0.4) were steady. The CW's Batwoman and Supergirl (both 0.2 in adults 18-49) also held.

ABC topped the night with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49, comfortably ahead of CBS' 0.7. Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.5. Telemundo was next at 0.4, followed by Univision, 0.3, and The CW, 0.2.

