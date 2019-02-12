'American Idol' Creator Shifts Gears for Discovery Nature Documentary

'Serengeti,' executive produced by 'Idol' mastermind Simon Fuller, will debut on the network later in 2019.

American Idol creator Simon Fuller's next TV project is a long way from the pop charts.

Fuller is executive producing a six-part nature documentary called Serengeti that's set to air on Discovery in the United States. He's collaborating with John Downer (Spy in the Wild) on the series, which is set to premiere later in 2019.

Like BBC America's Dynasties, Serengeti will follow animals living on the African plains over the course of a year, highlighting the day-to-day struggles for survival. It will air on the BBC in the U.K.

"Of all the shows I have created or worked on, nothing compares to Serengeti," said Fuller. "The heartfelt stories, the intensity of the drama and the depth of emotion, is something I have been genuinely moved by. The genius of John Downer capturing the most personal and extraordinary moments from these beautiful animals' lives is truly awe inspiring. I am also proud to have Discovery and the BBC as the best possible partners for such an important television event."

Added Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer, Discovery & Factual, "We are thrilled to be working with Simon Fuller and John Downer as we bring Discovery back to its roots of presenting one-of-a-kind television events showcasing the beautiful world we live in."

Serengeti will be the first nature documentary series Discovery has aired in several years, as the channel has largely focused on personality-driven shows like Gold Rush, Alaska: The Last Frontier and Naked and Afraid.

Fuller's XIX Entertainment and John Downer Productions are producing Serengeti, which was commissioned for the BBC.