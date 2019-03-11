TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Slips on a Down Night

The singing competition ties its low on ABC, and most other shows are off week to week as well.

American Idol repeated as Sunday's No. 1 show among adults 18-49, but it — and a lot of other shows — took a ratings hit on the first night after daylight saving time began.

Idol drew a 1.3 in the key ad demographic Sunday, down from 1.7 for its premiere the previous week and tying its lowest rating since moving to ABC. America's Funniest Home Videos (0.9, -0.2) and Shark Tank (0.8, -0.1) also came down week to week but led their respective hours in the 18-49 demo.

The story was similar on the other broadcast networks. NBC's World of Dance delivered a 0.8, down two tenths of a point from its premiere a week ago. Good Girls came down a tenth to 0.6, a series low for the drama.

At CBS, God Friended Me tied its season low at 0.6 in the 18-49 demo, and also had its smallest total audience with 6.8 million viewers. Special Aretha! A Grammy Celebration posted a 0.7 in the demo, and 60 Minutes kicked off the night with a 0.8 and 8.45 million viewers, on the low side of its averages.

Fox's Family Guy (0.9) was the only show to improve week to week in the 18-49 demo, while The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers (0.8 each) held steady. The CW's Supergirl (0.3) and Charmed (0.2) each ticked down week to week.

ABC led the night with a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49. CBS, Fox and NBC all tied for second at 0.7. Telemundo earned a 0.4, and The CW and Univision averaged 0.3.

