TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Finale Tops Sunday, Down from 2019

The singing competition draws its biggest total audience since late March but comes in behind last year's finale.

The finale of American Idol drew the show's biggest total audience since late March on Sunday, although it was down a good amount from last season's close. A Taylor Swift concert special following the final brought in so-so numbers, and CBS' 60 Minutes had the biggest crowd of the night.

The Idol finale averaged 7.26 million viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49, up by about 1.1 million viewers from a week ago and the most viewers for the show since March 219. It was down, however, from last year's finale, which delivered 8.74 million viewers and a 1.5 in the demo last year. Taylor Swift: City of Lover Concert drew 3.63 million people and a 0.5 in the demo, off a bit from The Rookie's average in the 10 p.m. slot in recent weeks. An at-home edition of America's Funniest Home Videos (4.62 million viewers, 0.7) was steady.

At CBS, 60 Minutes averaged 9.69 million viewers, up from 9.53 million last week, and was steady in adults 18-49 at 0.7. A showing of the 1996 Mission: Impossible movie averaged 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 in adults 18-49, down from the previous two Sunday movies on the network.

The finales of The Simpsons (0.6 in adults 18-49), Duncanville (0.4) and Bob's Burgers (0.5) were all up a little week to week on Fox, while Family Guy was steady at 0.5. The CW's Batwoman (0.2) and Supergirl (0.2) ended their seasons in line with their average. NBC's Little Big Shots and The Wall each posted a 0.3 in the demo, flanking The Beverly Hills Dog Show, which also posted a 0.3.

ABC's 0.8 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime, topping the 0.6 for Fox (pending updates for a live NASCAR race that extended into primetime). CBS finished at 0.5. NBC, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.3, just ahead of The CW's 0.2.