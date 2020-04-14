'American Idol' Forges Ahead With Remote Live Shows

Contestants will perform at their homes, with judges and host Ryan Seacrest all conferencing in from their locations.

American Idol is moving ahead with its live shows, with contestants, judges and host Ryan Seacrest all filming from their homes.

The live rounds will begin April 26 on ABC with the top 20 contestants. Seacrest will host from his home in Los Angeles, and judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan and in-house mentor Bobby Bones will also conference in remotely. The contestants will also perform from their homes.

The last member of the top 20 will be revealed on April 19 with the second part of American Idol: This Is Me, a behind-the-scenes look at the remaining contestants. More details on how the live shows will proceed will be revealed closer to air.