TV Ratings: Expanded 'American Idol' Holds Steady

CBS is also poised for week-to-week gains with some help from the NCAA Tournament.

ABC got a bit of a boost Sunday with an extended American Idol that revealed the show's top 20 contestants. CBS' lineup may also end up above average, with an assist from NCAA Tournament games spilling into primetime.

Idol posted a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, even with a week ago, and 7.18 million viewers, up a little bit, for its three-hour episode. (The 8-10 p.m. portion improved on the prior week's demo rating, averaging 1.3.) America's Funniest Home Videos returned from a couple weeks off with a 0.9, even with its last outing.

College basketball on CBS pushed back the start of its primetime lineup by 16 minutes, so its numbers are subject to change. God Friended Me is currently showing its best numbers since Jan. 13 in viewers (8.01 million) and since Dec. 16 in adults 18-49 (1.1). NCIS: Los Angeles (0.8, 6.78 million) and Madam Secretary (0.5, 4.83 million) are in line with their week-ago numbers, while 60 Minutes (currently 1.6 and 11.14 million) may well adjust up in the finals.

NBC took a small step back as both World of Dance (0.7 in adults 18-49) and Good Girls (0.5) declined week to week. At Fox, The Simpsons (0.8) and Family Guy (0.9) held steady, but Bob's Burgers tied a season low at 0.7.

The CW's Supergirl (0.3) and Charmed (0.2) also matched their ratings from the prior week.

CBS led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.6 ratings, pending updates. ABC finished second at 1.1. Fox's 0.7 edged NBC's 0.6 for third place. The CW drew a 0.3.

Follow THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.