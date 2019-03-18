TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Gives ABC Another Sunday Win

ABC grabs a third straight Sunday win among adults 18-49, and '60 Minutes' gets a bump following the NCAA Tournament selection show.

American Idol and 60 Minutes topped Sunday's ratings, with Idol helping ABC to No. 1 among adults 18-49 for the third consecutive week.

Idol matched its 1.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic from the previous week. An uptick for Shark Tank (0.9) offset a small decline for an America's Funniest Home Videos rerun (0.8), as ABC led three of the four hours in primetime.

The 7 o'clock hour went to 60 Minutes, whose 1.1 among adults 18-49 was a four-episode high, possibly with some help from the NCAA Tournament selection show that preceded it (which had its highest overnight rating in five years). God Friended Me rose two tenths of a point to 0.8, and NCIS: Los Angeles held at 0.9. Madam Secretary, however, slipped a little to 0.5.

Fox's animated shows were all pretty steady: The Simpsons was even with its week-ago 0.8, while Bob's Burgers (0.9) improved slightly and Family Guy (0.8) took a small downturn.

World of Dance was also steady at 0.8 for NBC. Good Girls (0.5) took a small decline for the second straight week. The CW's Supergirl (0.3) and Charmed (0.2) were even as well.

ABC's 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demo led the night over CBS' 0.9. CBS and NBC tied for third at 0.6. Telemundo averaged 0.4 and The CW and Univision came in at 0.3.

