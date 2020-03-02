TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Stays on Top, 'Little Big Shots' Slips

ABC's talent competition takes another small decline Sunday but remains the night's top show in adults 18-49 by a healthy margin.

American Idol's same-day ratings came down a little bit for the second consecutive week, bu the ABC singing competition still led primetime Sunday in adults 18-49. It also gave another boost to The Rookie. NBC's Little Big Shots, meanwhile, took a good-sized hit in the show's time-period debut.

American Idol drew a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and just under 7 million viewers, off a bit from 1.4 and 7.5 million a week ago. Its demo rating topped the night by a 44 percent margin, and it was second in total viewers only to 60 Minutes. At 10 p.m., The Rookie (0.7, 4.53 million) dipped a little from last week's same-day season highs but was above its season average.

Little Big Shots scored a 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 3.39 million viewers for NBC, off a good amount from its post-Voice premiere on Feb. 24 (0.8, 4.72 million). Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4, 2.06 million) was off by 0.1 in adults 18-49 but improved a little in total viewers. Good Girls was steady at 0.4 in the demo and 1.8 million viewers; both dramas over-perform with delayed and multi-platform viewing.

CBS' 60 Minutes was up week to week in both total viewers (9.16 million) and adults 18-49 (0.9). God Friended Me (6 million viewers, 0.6 in 18-49), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.7, 6.48 million) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.5, 5.56 million) were all fairly steady.

The Simpsons (0.6), Duncanville (0.4), Bob's Burgers (0.6) and Family Guy (0.5) all reached or tied same-day season lows in adults 18-49 on Fox. The veteran shows will eventually more than double those numbers via digital platforms. The CW aired reruns.

ABC led the 18-49 rankings in primetime with a 1.0 rating. CBS came in second with a 0.6, just ahead of Fox's 0.5. NBC and Telemundo tied at 0.4, beating out Univision, 0.2, and The CW, 0.1.

