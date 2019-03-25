TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Stays Low, March Madness Lifts CBS

ABC's singing competition ties its series-worst numbers in the 18-49 demo but still outpaces most of Sunday's competition.

American Idol remained at a low point in Sunday's ratings, though it still managed to beat almost every other show on the broadcast networks in adults 18-49. The exception was 60 Minutes, which got a boost from a nail-biter of an NCAA Tournament game.

Idol tied its low in the 18-49 demographic on either ABC or Fox — set just six days earlier — with a 1.2 rating. It did manage to climb some in total viewers, averaging just under 7 million vs. an ABC low of 6.11 million the previous Monday. Shark Tank's 0.8 in adults 18-49 is down a little week to week, but its 3.86 million viewers is a slight improvement on the prior week's 3.77 million.

Top-seeded Duke's narrow escape over Central Florida in the NCAA Tournament took up the first 40 minutes of primetime in the Eastern and Central time zones, so numbers for CBS are subject to change. That said, 60 Minutes (11.21 million viewers, 2.1 in adults 18-49) is on track for its most-watched episode since late January. God Friended Me (7.79 million, 1.0) and Madam Secretary (5.87 million, 0.7) are both currently up week to week, while NCIS: Los Angeles (7.03 million, 0.8) is down a bit.

NBC's Good Girls ticked up to 0.6 in adults 18-49 coming out of World of Dance, which posted a 0.8 for the third straight week. On Fox, The Simpsons (0.8), Bob's Burgers (0.9) and Family Guy (0.9) all matched their last episodes, as did Supergirl (0.3) and Charmed (0.2) on The CW.

CBS easily led the night in adults 18-49 with a 1.6 rating, pending updates for its live NCAA broadcast. ABC finished second with a 1.0. Fox (0.7) edged NBC (0.6) for third. Univision averaged 0.4, Telemundo 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

