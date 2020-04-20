TV Ratings: 'American Idol,' 'NCIS: L.A.' Top Quiet Sunday

NBC's 'The Wall' and 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' hit multi-week highs in total viewers Sunday, but numbers are largely down.

Sunday's broadcast ratings were largely down week-to-week, with ABC's American Idol and CBS' NCIS: Los Angeles topping the entertainment offerings and 60 Minutes leading all shows. NBC's The Wall and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist also reached multi-week highs in total viewers.

The second of American Idol's "This Is Me" behind-the-scenes episodes suffered a drop from last week's clip show, falling by 0.2 in adults 18-49 to a 0.8 rating and by about 6 percent in viewers to 5.46 million. America's Funniest Home Videos and The Rookie both aired repeats.

NCIS: Los Angeles drew 6.74 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49, down some from last week but a little ahead of its season average in viewers. 60 Minutes (9.59 million viewers, 0.9 in the 18-49 demo) was even with last week. God Friended Me (6.05 million, 0.5) also dipped a little, but NCIS: New Orleans (6.31 million, 0.5) increased its total-viewer count from 5.87 million last week.

At NBC, The Wall recorded its second-largest audience of the season with 3.32 million viewers, along with a 0.5 in adults 18-49 (even with its last airing April 5). Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2 million viewers, 0.4 demo) is currently at its best viewer tally since March 1, and Little Big Shots (2.8 million, 0.4) also improved in viewers. Good Girls (1.74 million, 0.4) was down some, but it draws sizable numbers via delayed and digital viewing.

Fox aired original episodes of its animated lineup for the first time in several weeks. The Simpsons (0.5 in adults 18-49), Duncanville (0.4), Bob's Burgers (0.5) and Family Guy (0.6) were all in line with their last outings. The CW aired reruns of Batwoman and Supergirl.

ABC led the network rankings in adults 18-49 with a 0.7. CBS finished second with a 0.6. NBC and Fox tied for third at 0.4, ahead of Univision (0.3), Telemundo (0.2) and The CW (0.1).

