TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Premieres Lower in Second ABC Run

The singing competition nonetheless claims the night's No. 1 show among adults 18-49 and ranks second in total viewers.

The bad news for American Idol is that its premiere Sunday was down a good amount from its ABC debut in 2018. The good news is that it was the night's top broadcast show by a good margin and in line with its season averages last year.

The Idol premiere drew a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.63 million viewers, down from 2.3 and 10.48 million a year ago — declines of 26 percent in the demo and 18 percent in viewers. Sunday's episode was, however, in line with the show's averages for the night (1.7, 7.98 million) in its first season on ABC. America's Funniest Home Videos (1.1) and Shark Tank (0.9) pulled in above-average 18-49 ratings before and after Idol.

NBC also had a night of premieres Sunday but didn't fare as well. World of Dance scored a 1.0 in its regular timeslot, down from 1.4 for its post-Voice premiere on Tuesday. Good Girls opened its second season with a 0.7, below its 1.0 average in 2018 and just slightly ahead of Timeless' 0.6 average in the same spot last spring.

CBS' God Friended Me (0.7), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9) and Madam Secretary (0.6) all bounced back some from season lows in their last episodes two weeks ago. At 7 p.m., 60 Minutes had the night's biggest total audience with 10.24 million viewers, along with a 1.0 in adults 18-49.

Supergirl (0.4) and Charmed (0.3) both ticked up from their last outings. The Simpsons held steady at 0.9 on Fox, but Bob's Burgers and Family Guy (both 0.8) declined slightly.

ABC led all four hours of primetime on its way to a 1.4 average in adults 18-49 for the night. CBS and NBC tied for second at 0.8. Fox averaged 0.7, Telemundo 0.5 and The CW and Univision 0.3.