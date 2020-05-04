TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Rises in Viewers, CBS' Movie Night Solid

'Raiders of the Lost Ark' draws an audience in line with the network's recent averages on Sundays.

American Idol led Sunday's primetime ratings among adults 18-49, although it was down slightly week to week. It did tick up in total viewers, rebounding some from last week's season low. CBS' airing of Raiders of the Lost Ark — the first in a series of theatrical films on Sunday nights at the network — posted decent numbers, in line with recent averages.

American Idol drew 6.4 million viewers, up about 300,000 people vs. a week ago, and a season low 0.9 rating in adults 18-49. The Rookie (5 million, 0.7) was in line with last week, and America's Funniest Home Videos (5.25 million, 0.7) was down some compared to recent airings.

Raiders of the Lost Ark averaged 5.26 million viewers and a 0.6 in the 18-49 demographic, a slightly smaller audience than originals of its Sunday dramas — but a fairly solid return for a 39-year-old film. It was on par with CBS' recent demo ratings as well. At 7 p.m., 60 Minutes (9.11 million viewers, 0.7 in 18-49) led the night in viewers but had its smallest audience in almost three months.

The finales of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (0.4 in adults 18-49, 1.98 million viewers) and Good Girls (0.4, 1.76 million) both improved on last week's numbers for NBC (and both will grow substantially with delayed and multi-platform viewing). The Wall (0.5, 3.04 million) was also up, and Little Big Shots (0.3, 2.51 million) was pretty steady.

On Fox, The Simpsons (0.5 in adults 18-49), Bob's Burgers (0.5) and Family Guy (0.5) were all fairly steady. Duncanville was off slightly at 0.3. The CW's Batwoman (0.2) and Supergirl (0.1) were also steady.

Thanks to Idol, ABC led the 18-49 rankings with a 0.8 rating. CBS finished second at 0.6. Fox and NBC tied for third at 0.4, just ahead of 0.3s for Telemundo and Univision. The CW posted a 0.1.

