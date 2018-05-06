'American Idol' Top 5 Revealed

The top seven artists sang twice on American Idol on Sunday night, choosing songs from Prince's catalog and also a song from the year they were born. The same live-voting format was used, with the episode airing live across all time zones in the U.S. The two singers with the lowest votes at the end of the night were eliminated, creating the top five. Judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan provided feedback after the performances but had no actual say in the results. Pop star Nick Jonas mentored the contestants this week, and Prince collaborator and percussionist Sheila E. played with the band.

Jurnee kicked things off with her Prince performance, singing "Kiss." She showcased her range and ability to deliver a powerful vocal seamlessly, making it look easy as usual. She worked the stage well, but Perry wanted more on that front. Bryan praised her song choice.

Gabby Barrett was up next, singing "I Hope You Dance" by Lee Ann Womack, released the year she was born. Jonas bonded with Barrett over both growing up singing in their churches. The song choice suited her, allowing her to sing big and connect with viewers over the emotions of the song. "Do you know what was wrong with that?" Richie asked rhetorically. "Nothing."

Michael J. Woodard sang the Prince song "I Would Die for You," and the arrangement was a bit off, throwing him into the song instead of building. But his unique tone brought an edge to the song, and he came out with confidence and infectious energy. Richie said he owned it.

Cade Foehner got things rocking with his birth-year song, "Who Will Save Your Soul," by Jewel. It was a different song choice for him, which was the smart choice, since his performances have been consistently strong but also really similar. He showed something a little different but brought the same level of charisma and intensity as he has to all of his performances. The judges thought he struggled in the beginning but brought it together by the end.

For her birth-year song performance, Catie Turner put her usual twists on Britney Spears' hit "Oops ... I Did It Again," transforming it into a jazzed-up indie tune. It was instantly the most creative performance of the evening, and Turner let her original artistry come through. Perry compared it to Amy Winehouse, and Richie said she's "bringing a new style to the table."

Caleb Lee Hutchinson was up for his birth-year song, singing "Amazed" by Lonestar. The judges have repeatedly told Hutchinson he needs to work on his stage movement, and Jonas gave him some pointers. The song choice wasn't that exciting, but it suited his tone, and he did seem more confident in how he moved around the stage than usual. The judges still thought he needed work, though. They didn't really have anything positive to say, but they didn't tear him down, either.

Maddie Poppe sang the Prince rendition of "Nothing Compares to U" and played piano for her first performance. She brought the full package, delivering a compelling lyrical interpretation and connecting with the emotions of the song while also delivering on the technical vocal front. It was an understated performance, but she shined with perfect singing. Perry said she would buy tickets to her show. Bryan said the performance was "mesmerizing."

Woodard was up again for his birth-year song, choosing "My Heart Will Go On," by Celine Dion. This was the bolder song choice for him, and he knocked it out of the park. He delivered some huge notes and gave a theatrical, moving performance that was instantly magnetic. Richie and Bryan both commended his stage presence.

For his Prince selection, Foehner returned to sing "Jungle Love." This was more in his vocal wheelhouse than the first performance, and he put a lot of grit and funk behind his singing. His energy level was high, and his personality came through. It was a standout rock performance, and the judges were more excited about it than his first.

Barrett returned to sing Prince's "How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?" bringing some of her gospel background to it and going for some big notes that really showcased her range and power. Perry said she thinks she is "the most ready to go on tour," and Bryan called it a "mic-drop moment."

For her second performance, Jurnee sang "Back at One" by Brian McKnight, explaining that it was her parents' wedding song. Despite the emotional connection, it wasn't the most exciting song choice, but Jurnee sang it well as always, her ad libs and phrasing solid. Bryan praised her runs.

Turner came back to sing "Manic Monday," a Bangles song that was written by Prince. She ended up forgetting her lyrics and then struggling to recover from the mistake. Her voice sounded good, but she never really found her groove. The judges didn't seem to mind, though, praising her ability to recover and noting that things don't always go perfectly.

Poppe's second performance was Sheryl Crow's "If It Makes You Happy," accompanying herself on the guitar. It wasn't as original of a cover as her first performance, but it was still solid, and Poppe came off as a well rounded, versatile artist. Perry said she holds her own every time she plays an instrument. The judges were all impressed by her multi-instrument skills.

Hutchinson closed out the performances by singing "When Doves Cry" by Prince, appearing even more comfortable on stage and delivering a smooth, soulful performance that finally delighted the judges. Perry said she was proud.

Then it was time for results. After the nationwide vote, Hutchinson, Poppe, Foehner, Barrett and Woodard were voted through to the top five. Jurnee and Turner went home.