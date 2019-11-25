TV Ratings: American Music Awards Steady but Low

ABC's broadcast is in line with its 2018 numbers, but last year was the show's weakest outing ever.

The American Music Awards delivered steady ratings Sunday — but all that means is that the ABC broadcast is in line with last year's all-time low.

The AMAs drew 6.73 million viewers for ABC, a slight 2 percent increase over last year's show (which aired on a Tuesday night in October). The awards averaged a 1.7 rating among adults 18-49, off a tenth of a point from a year ago. If that figure holds, it will be a new low for the awards.

NBC's Sunday Night Football drew just under 17 million viewers in the fast national ratings, a 22 percent improvement on last week's soft outing. In fact, the game is already ahead of last week's final figure of 16.85 million viewers, even before the inevitable upward adjustments for the live broadcast.

Fox's animated comedies also got an NFL boost, as the network had the late-afternoon national game that bled into primetime. The Simpsons is at 1.8 in adults 18-49, even with its last post-NFL airing on Nov. 10. Bless the Harts (1.0, +0.2) and Bob's Burgers (0.9, +0.1) are both up compared to two weeks ago, and Family Guy is steady at 0.9.

CBS is also in line with two weeks ago, the last time it didn't have a national NFL lead-in for its primetime lineup. 60 Minutes drew a 0.7 in the 18-49 demo and 7.68 million viewers. God Friended Me is at 0.6 and 5.93 million viewers; NCIS: Los Angeles scored a 0.6 and 6.29 million; and Madam Secretary came in at 0.4 and 4.34 million.

NBC easily led the night in adults 18-49 with a 4.3 rating, pending updates. Fox is second at 2.6, also pending updates. ABC averaged 1.5, well ahead of CBS' 0.6. Telemundo (0.5) edged Univision (0.4), and The CW posted a 0.1 with a pair of reruns.

The American Music Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions, a division of Valence Media, the parent company of the Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media Group.

