TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'Bachelor in Paradise' Lead

The NBC show ties its Monday season high and claims the total-viewer crown in primetime.
American Ninja Warrior improved in the ratings Monday, and Bachelor in Paradise remained on top of the adults 18-49 rankings.

The NBC competition tied its Monday high in the 18-49 demographic with a 0.9 rating, and its 4.71 million viewers were the most of the night on the broadcast networks (and a three-week high). Dateline (0.7 in adults 18-49, 4.04 million viewer) led the 10 o'clock hour.

Bachelor in Paradise came down from last week's premiere, but its 1.1 in adults 18-49 topped the night, and its 4.3 million viewers were on par with last week's 4.36 million. Grand Hotel was even with a week ago at 0.5 in the demo and 2.46 million viewers.

Beat Shazam held steady on Fox with a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 2.55 million viewers. So You Think You Can Dance improved a bit to 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.22 million viewers. CBS and The CW both aired reruns Monday.

ABC's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 edged NBC's 0.8 for the primetime lead. Fox came in third at 0.6, and CBS and Telemundo tied at 0.4. Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

