TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'Masterchef' Start Smaller

The veteran unscripted series premiere to lower ratings than a year ago on NBC and Fox but are tops among Wednesday's original programs.

The premieres of American Ninja Warrior and Masterchef both put up decent ratings Wednesday night, but both were also down from their debuts a year ago.

American Ninja Warrior opened its season on NBC with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers, down from 1.2 and 5.35 million in 2018. That's a less severe loss than that of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, and in keeping with general year-to-year declines for most broadcast series this season.

At 10 p.m., scripted series The InBetween premiered to a 0.6 and about 3.7 million viewers. The demographic rating is on par with that of Reverie in the same spot a year ago, but The InBetween had about 800,000 more viewers.

Fox's Masterchef, meanwhile, had a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers versus 1.1 and 3.68 million for its 2018 premiere. It tied for second in the 18-49 demographic in primetime with CBS' Amazing Race, which was even with last week in adults 18-49 and up in viewers (4.77 million versus 4.21 million).

CBS News' NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget (a retitled 48 Hours: NCIS) averaged 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers from 9-11 p.m.

The CW got 0.2s from both My Last Days and Jane the Virgin. ABC aired a full night of comedy reruns.

NBC's 0.9 average among adults 18-49 narrowly beat Fox's 0.8 for the night's top spot. ABC, CBS and Telemundo tied for third at 0.5. Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.

