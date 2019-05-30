8:49am PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior,' 'Masterchef' Start Smaller
The premieres of American Ninja Warrior and Masterchef both put up decent ratings Wednesday night, but both were also down from their debuts a year ago.
American Ninja Warrior opened its season on NBC with a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 4.8 million viewers, down from 1.2 and 5.35 million in 2018. That's a less severe loss than that of America's Got Talent on Tuesday, and in keeping with general year-to-year declines for most broadcast series this season.
At 10 p.m., scripted series The InBetween premiered to a 0.6 and about 3.7 million viewers. The demographic rating is on par with that of Reverie in the same spot a year ago, but The InBetween had about 800,000 more viewers.
Fox's Masterchef, meanwhile, had a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3.1 million viewers versus 1.1 and 3.68 million for its 2018 premiere. It tied for second in the 18-49 demographic in primetime with CBS' Amazing Race, which was even with last week in adults 18-49 and up in viewers (4.77 million versus 4.21 million).
CBS News' NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget (a retitled 48 Hours: NCIS) averaged 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 3.5 million viewers from 9-11 p.m.
The CW got 0.2s from both My Last Days and Jane the Virgin. ABC aired a full night of comedy reruns.
NBC's 0.9 average among adults 18-49 narrowly beat Fox's 0.8 for the night's top spot. ABC, CBS and Telemundo tied for third at 0.5. Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW 0.2.
