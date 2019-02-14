'American Ninja Warrior' Renewed for Season 8 on NBC

The summer staple will go back into production in the spring.

NBC is readying another season of log grips, jump hangs and mega-warped walls.

The network has picked up summer staple American Ninja Warrior for an eighth season. Production is set to begin in the spring. A premiere date will be announced later.

Hosts Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila will return to call the action on the obstacle-course competition. American Ninja Warrior will film regional competitions in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Baltimore, Cincinnati and Seattle/Tacoma before returning to Las Vegas for the national finals.

The series is produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions (The Titan Games), with founders Arthur Smith and Kent Weed executive producing. Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile are also exec producers.

Based on the Japanese series Sasuke, American Ninja Warrior first aired on cable network G4 before moving to NBC in 2012. Its seventh season in 2018 averaged a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.9 million viewers after a week of delayed viewing. That was good enough to rank among the top 10 original series on broadcast for the summer.

American Ninja Warrior joins the 14th season of America's Got Talent and season two of crafting competition Making It on NBC's summer 2019 slate.