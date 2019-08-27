TV Ratings: 'American Ninja Warrior' Closes on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

The NBC competition sets a season high in total viewers and narrows the demographic gap with ABC.

American Ninja Warrior drew its biggest total audience of the season Monday and finished as close to ABC's Bachelor franchise in adults 18-49 as it has all summer.

The NBC competition averaged 4.84 million viewers, a season high for fast national ratings (and tied with the final number for the season premiere). The show's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 tied its best mark Mondays this summer. Dateline also improved week to week with 3.44 million viewers and a 0.6 in adults 18-49.

Bachelor in Paradise led the night in adults 18-49, but its 1.2 was off a tenth of a point vs. last week. It also slipped a little week to week in viewers with 4.55 million. Grand Hotel is currently at 0.5 in adults 18-49 and 2.59 million viewers.

The 0.3 difference in 18-49 ratings between Bachelor in Paradise and American Ninja Warrior is the smallest of the summer when either The Bachelorette or BiP and American Ninja Warrior have aired head to head.

Fox's So You Think You Can Dance came down from last week, averaging 0.4 in adults 18-49 and 2.06 million viewers for a two-hour edition, versus 0.5 and 2.3 million for a single hour last week. The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us tied its season high in adults 18-49 at 0.3, while Whose Line Is It Anyway (0.2) and I Ship It (0.1) were both steady.

ABC led the night in the 18-49 demo with a 0.9 rating, beating out NBC's 0.8. A night of repeats on CBS took third place with a 0.5. Fox and Telemundo tied at 0.4, Univision averaged 0.3 and The CW trailed at 0.2.

Aug. 27, 11:20 a.m. An earlier version of this story misstated the 18-49 rating for Bachelor in Paradise.