'American Pie' Writer Lands Comedy Series at Pop TV

'Best Intentions' joins the recently acquired 'One Day at a Time' on the CBS-owned cable channel.

Pop TV is adding to its roster of original comedies after acquiring One Day at a Time from Netflix.

The CBS-owned cable network has greenlit eight episodes of Best Intentions from American Pie writer Adam Herz. The series centers on a single father who works as a guidance counselor at the high school his teenage son attends.

"Adam Herz made one of the definitive comedy franchises of the 1990s and 2000s with American Pie, and Best Intentions brings together the perfect cast to deliver more of his audacious sense of humor, which is grounded with loads of heart," Justin Rosenblatt, executive vp original programming at Pop, said Wednesday in a statement. "With a mix of character and premise-driven comedy, this parallel father-son coming-of-age story feels like a timeless classic that fits perfectly with our current slate."

Best Intentions stars David Fynn (Undateable) as dad Andy Banks and Daniel Rashid (Stargate Origins) as his son, Nate. Lindsey Gort (Impastor, The Carrie Diaries) will also be a regular as Katie Baxter, a teacher with whom Andy is smitten. Guest stars in the series premiere include Sarah Levy of Pop's flagship show Schitt's Creek, Natalie Ganzhorn and Benjamin Ayres.

The series comes from A+E Studios and Propagate Content. Herz executive produces with Barry Jossen of A&E Studios and Propagate's Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Jay Weisleder. Steve Pink (Santa Clarita Diet, Hot Tub Time Machine) directed the pilot.

The pickup comes two weeks after Pop revived One Day at a Time after Netflix canceled the critical darling. The cabler will also air the final season of Schitt's Creek in 2020; its other originals include Florida Girls, Flack, Hollywood Darlings and the upcoming Hot Date.