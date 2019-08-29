'American Princess' Canceled at Lifetime (Exclusive)

The Renaissance Faire drama from EP Jenji Kohan was the cabler's last current scripted series.

Lifetime is officially out of the scripted space — at least for now.

The female-focused basic cable network has canceled Renaissance Faire drama series American Princess after one season. The cast and creators were informed of the news Thursday, nearly two months after the season finale.

Picked up straight to series a year ago, the 10-episode drama was created by Jamie Denbo (Orange Is the New Black) and exec produced by Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann (OITNB, GLOW). The series was a co-production between A+E Studios and IM Global Television.

Lucas Neff and newcomer Georgia Flood starred in the series about a socialite who runs off to join a Renaissance Faire after her wedding goes awry. The show's July 7 season finale, which now doubles as a series ender, drew just 124,000 same-day viewers.

With the American Princess cancellation, Lifetime no longer has any scripted originals on its roster, though sources familiar with the network's plans say other shows are in the works.

The cabler, a joint venture between Hearst Communications and Disney, sent Greg Berlanti-produced You to Netflix after it failed to break through on Lifetime and moved the fourth and final season of former network-defining hit UnREAL to Hulu.

Lifetime more recently has shifted its focus to timely scripted TV movies and docuseries. Lifetime has documentaries focused on cult NXIVM and the college admissions scandal in the works as well as a TV movie focused on the latter topic. Also in the works is a follow-up docuseries to its Emmy-nominated Surviving R. Kelly docuseries as well as Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.