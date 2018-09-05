'American Woman' Canceled at Paramount Network

The Alicia Silverstone comedy was inspired by the childhood of Kyle Richards and ran for one season.

American Woman is one and done at Paramount Network.

The Viacom-owned general entertainment cable network has canceled the Alicia Silverstone-led comedy after one season. The show, which was inspired by the childhood of Kyle Richards, wrapped its run last month. Sources say that while the John Wells-produced project from Warner Bros. TV premiered to promising numbers among women in June, the series ultimately was not able to build on that and saw its viewership drop nearly in half during its 11-episode run.

The half-hour comedy was based on the life of Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) and was developed and picked up to series by Keith Cox for TV Land, but was moved to Paramount Network in an effort to broaden the cabler's male-leaning demo. The single-camera series was set in the 1970s amid the sexual revolution and the rise of feminism. Silverstone starred as a mother of two who finds herself facing a new world after she leaves her husband. Mena Survari co-starred on the comedy, which saw showrunner John Riggi (30 Rock) exit ahead of its premiere amid creative differences. Wells took over as showrunner to complete production on season one.

News of American Woman's cancellation comes hours after news that Younger would return for its sixth season next year on Paramount Network, leaving its former network TV Land with Teachers as its lone scripted original.

Paramount Network's scripted roster now consists of the Western drama Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, and the comedies First Wives Club, starring Michelle Buteau and Jill Scott; Younger; and creator Darren Star's new entry, Emily in Paris.

Overall, Paramount Network's first year has seen TV Land imports Nobodies and American Woman get the ax. The cabler also abandoned plans for its Heathers reboot, which also was developed for TV Land.