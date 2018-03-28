'The Americans' Sets ATX Festival Panel Following Series Finale

Stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys and showrunners Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields will be on hand to discuss the drama's conclusion.

The ATX Television Festival is adding to its already-packed 2018 lineup.

The Austin, Texas-based TV fest has announced a panel for The Americans, FX's critically adored spy thriller starring Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, set for a week after the drama ends its six-season run on May 30. The new addition to the event's roster comes just ahead of the show's final season premiere Wednesday night.

The panel discussion marks the second time the Emmy-nominated and Peabody Award-winning series has been a part of ATX (following a panel last year), but this time around the team will be able to talk openly (finally) about the ending of the drama. On hand for the conversation will be showrunners and executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, along with stars Russell and Rhys. Additional panelists are expected to be announced at a later date.

The Americans panel joins a robust programming schedule that is headlined by a conversation with The Deuce showrunner David Simon. Meanwhile, another highly anticipated HBO series, Sharp Objects, will make its debut on opening night of the small-screen fest, which is set to run June 7-10. The event will also feature a Nash Bridges writers room reunion and a thirtysomething reunion with creators Edward Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz and select castmembers.

Also on tap for ATX are screenings for Own's Queen Sugar and Love Is___; the season-two premiere of Freeform's The Bold Type; and a viewing of Paramount Network's upcoming series American Woman from executive producer John Wells, followed by a Q&A. Among the top industry names to participate in panels over the course of the festival are Robert and Michelle King, Frankie Shaw, Sarah Treem, Emmy Rossum, Vince Gilligan and Bob Odenkirk.