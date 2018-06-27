TV Ratings: NBC Posts Huge Advantage on Tuesday

The network matches the rest of the broadcast networks' combined scores for the night.

The rest of the broadcast dial surrendered another Tuesday to NBC last night. America’s Got Talent and World of Dance proved insurmountable in the ratings.

So great was NBC’s advantage on Tuesday night, its average primetime rating among adults 18-49 matched the rest of the five broadcast networks — CBS, ABC, Fox, CW — combined. And all of them put out at least one original offering.

As for America’s Got Talent, it ticked down to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 11.1 million viewers, leading the rest of the day’s TV lineup. World of Dance, again earning a 1.4 rating in the key demo, dominated at 10 o’clock.

Fox’s Beat Shazam was the closest competitor, though it only managed a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49. Love Connection, also flat week-to-week, gave the network a 0.5 rating in the key demo. CBS’ and ABC’s original offerings only came during the 10 o’clock hour. That’s where both 48 Hours: NCIS (CBS) and The Last Defense (ABC) ticked down from the previous week for a shared 0.4 rating among adults 18-49.

The only other new effort for the night was The 100 on the CW. The drama mustered a 0.2 rating in the key demo.