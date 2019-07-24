TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Scores Easy Victory

NBC sweeps all three hours of primetime as 'Bring the Funny' keeps pace in its third week.

NBC coasted to a ratings win Tuesday with an uptick for America's Got Talent and steady numbers for comedy competition Bring the Funny in its third week.

America's Got Talent led primetime across the board with a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 and just under 10 million viewers. Both figures are improvements on last week's 1.5 and 9.53 million. Bring the Funny (0.9, 4.61 million) is on par with its week-ago ratings and was the No. 2 show in primetime in both adults 18-49 and viewers.

NBC also led the night among adults 18-34 and 25-54.

CBS' Love Island improved some in viewers over Monday's show with 2.25 million, but it remained at a season-low 0.4 in the 18-49 demographic. The recently renewed Blood & Treasure tied its 18-49 low at 0.3 but improved some in viewers over last week with 2.92 million people watching.

A special on the World Cup-winning U.S. women's soccer team drew a 0.3 in adults 18-49 for Fox. Pandora (0.1) and The 100 (0.2) were both steady for The CW.

NBC's 1.4 average among adults 18-49 topped the combined total for the other English-language networks in primetime. Telemundo took second with a 0.5, and ABC averaged 0.4 with a night of reruns. CBS, Fox and Univision tied at 0.3, and The CW averaged 0.1.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.