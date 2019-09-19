TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent' Hits Finale Low

The season finale of Fox's 'Masterchef' also comes in behind last season.

The season finale of America's Got Talent scored its best Wednesday ratings of the season — but also the lowest-rated finale in the show's 14-year history. The finale of Masterchef on Fox also came in a good bit behind last season.

America's Got Talent easily topped the primetime rankings with a 1.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.08 million viewers, both the best marks for the show's Wednesday edition this summer. The finale was down, however, by 29 percent vs. last year in adults 18-49 (from 2.1) and 22 percent in viewers (from 12.88 million). To date this season, the Wednesday show grows by 90 percent in adults 18-49 and by 54 percent in viewers with a week of delayed viewing.

Following the AGT finale, a primetime special showcasing NBC's new late-night series A Little Late With Lilly Singh drew a 0.5 in the 18-49 demo and 2.52 million viewers. That's a good deal larger than the on-air numbers for Singh's first couple shows in the late-late night spot of 1:35 a.m.

The finale of Masterchef scored a 0.8 in adults 18-49 and 3.13 million viewers, on par with its season average but down from 1.1 in the 18-49 demo and 3.56 million viewers a year ago (declines of 27 percent and 12 percent).

CBS' Big Brother (1.0 in adults 18-49, 4.3 million viewers) slipped a bit vs. a week ago. On The CW, Hypnotize Me was even with last week's 0.1.

NBC averaged a 1.1 in adults 18-49 for the night, beating Fox's 0.8. CBS finished third at 0.6. ABC drew a 0.4 and The CW a 0.1.

