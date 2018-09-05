TV Ratings: 'America's Got Talent,' 'Making It' Stay Low, NBC Still Wins Tuesday

The NBC shows rank first and third for the night among adults 18-49 as the network scores another comfortable win.

America's Got Talent and Making It both came in at season lows among adults 18-49 Tuesday night, but that didn't prevent NBC from coasting to a victory in the adults 18-49 demographic.

America's Got Talent led the night with a 1.8 rating in the demo, which would be a season low for its Tuesday edition if it holds in the finals (last week's show also drew a 1.8 in the early ratings but adjusted up to 1.9 in the finals). Making It was also even with last week's season-low 0.8.

Despite that, NBC recorded its 15th demo victory on Tuesday in the past 16 weeks.

Elsewhere Tuesday, Bachelor in Paradise fell a tenth of a point week to week to 1.0, tying its season low on ABC. Castaways was even at 0.5. Fox's Beat Shazam (0.7) and Love Connection (0.4) held steady vs. their last episodes.

NBC's 1.5 rating in primetime easily topped second-place ABC's 0.8. Fox and CBS tied for third at 0.6. The CW averaged 0.2 with a night of reruns.

The late-night talk shows returned to originals after a couple weeks off. The Late Show and The Tonight Show each averaged 0.4 among adults 18-49 in the metered markets at 11:35 p.m. Jimmy Kimmel Live was a tenth behind at 0.3.

At 12:35 a.m., Late Night and Nightline both scored 0.3s, while The Late Late Show was at 0.2.